Your BCGEU bargaining committee is pleased to announce we have reached a tentative agreement with Legal Aid BC (Legal Services Society).

The monetary portion of the agreement adheres to the 2019 Sustainable Services Negotiating Mandate as established by the Public Sector Employers' Council (PSEC) Secretariat. Gains through these negotiations include annual pay increases (retroactive to April 1, 2020) and many other substantive monetary and non-monetary improvements.

Your bargaining committee strongly recommends that all employees vote "Yes" to ratify the agreement.

We will send another bulletin later this week with information about the ratification videoconference meetings and electronic vote. We will provide full details of the tentative agreement prior to the ratification meetings.

In solidarity,

Natasha Dawes, Bargaining Committee Chair

Don English, Bargaining Committee Member

Libby Kelly, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative - Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP