We have learned that your employer, Legal Aid BC (LABC), will be implementing a requirement for all LABC employees to provide proof of full vaccination by January 10, 2022.



The employer has provided some information and details about the process for accommodations as well as consequences for workers who remain unvaccinated by the January 10 deadline. See the LABC’s Mandatory Vaccination Policy document and FAQs, which indicates it will be reviewed and revised as needed, as the COVID-19 situation and PHO guidance and directives change.



According to the employer’s communication, here is the bottom line for BCGEU members working at LABC:

“Fully vaccinated” means a person has received all doses of a Health Canada-approved COVID-19 vaccine series as required by the Public Health Officer (PHO) and at least two weeks have passed following receipt of the final dose.



Refusing to comply with the proof of vaccination policy, or not requesting and/or being granted an accommodation or being unwilling to disclose vaccination status will lead to employment consequences including being placed on leave without pay for up to three months. Employees not fully vaccinated after the three-month leave period may be terminated. LABC will not consider personal preference as a valid reason for an exemption



Beginning December 6, employees may request an exemption from the vaccination requirement based on a medical condition or other protected ground as defined under the B.C. Human Rights Code. If a request for accommodation is not resolved by January 10, 2022, alternative work arrangements will be considered until a decision on accommodation is made.



Proof of vaccination must be provided by showing a member of the Human Resources (HR) team a digital or paper version of your B.C. Vaccine Card (or equivalent proof from another province or country of a Health Canada-approved COVID-19 vaccine) in person or via a live videoconference. Emailed, photocopied or verbal verifications will not be accepted as proof of vaccination. HR will contact employees starting December 6 to schedule a time to provide this proof.

We will distribute additional information if and as we receive it. Until then, it is critical for members to understand that, to meet the January 10 deadline for full vaccination, members must have their final dose before December 27.



Our union encourages all members who do not currently have a first dose to get vaccinated before Monday, December 27 to avoid any potential disruption to income or employment on Monday, January 10.



For further advice, please refer to the BCGEU’s recorded webinar on vaccines and vaccine policies, and the BCGEU Advocacy Department’s Vaccine Mandate FAQ.



If you have questions about vaccine mandates in your workplace, please reach out to your steward or local chair immediately.



Natasha Dawes, Bargaining Chair

Amber Keane, Local 703 Chair

Joanna Lord, Component 7 Vice President



