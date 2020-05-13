This is an update on the status of negotiations for renewal of the collective agreement between the BCGEU and Legal Services Society.

Your bargaining committee met for five days of preparation in late April and early May. This included training in the process and pitfalls of bargaining, a thorough review of members' input from surveys, a clause-by-clause review of the entire collective agreement and development of bargaining proposals.

The parties have scheduled bargaining via videoconference for May 14, 21, 22, 25 and 26, 2020. You can expect a further update after May 26.

Your bargaining committee thanks you in advance for your support throughout this process.

In solidarity,

Natasha Dawes, Bargaining Committee Chair

Don English, Bargaining Committee Member

Libby Kelly, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative - Negotiations

