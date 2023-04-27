Your Bargaining Committee met with the Employer this week to commence negotiating a renewal agreement with the employer. Both sides have tabled their proposals and we are working towards securing an agreement that meets the bargaining priories brought forward in the surveys.
We currently have more scheduled bargaining dates for June 26th - 28th. Stay tuned for updates!
To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU here. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.
In Solidarity,
Natasha Dawes, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Libby Kelly, Bargaining Committee member
Stephanie Lightfoot, Bargaining Committee member
Michelle McAuley, Staff Representative - Negotiations
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
