B.C.'S UNION SINCE 1919
  1. BCGEU News
  2. Legal Services Society Bargaining Committee - BCGEU

Legal Services Society Bargaining Committee - BCGEU

Published on February 26, 2020

Ballots for the election of two bargaining committee members have been counted and the following candidates are declared elected to join chair Natasha Dawes on the LSS bargaining committee:

  • Libby Kelly
  • Don English

In the coming weeks the bargaining committee will begin preparing for negotiations with the Employer. This will include soliciting member input, participating in negotiations training and developing proposals. We will keep you informed as the committee's work progresses.

 

In solidarity,

Ryan Stewart
Staff Representative - Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here 

UWU/MoveUP