Ballots for the election of two bargaining committee members have been counted and the following candidates are declared elected to join chair Natasha Dawes on the LSS bargaining committee:

Libby Kelly

Don English

In the coming weeks the bargaining committee will begin preparing for negotiations with the Employer. This will include soliciting member input, participating in negotiations training and developing proposals. We will keep you informed as the committee's work progresses.

In solidarity,

Ryan Stewart

Staff Representative - Negotiations

