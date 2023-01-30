At the close of nominations at 4:00 pm on Tuesday March 14, 2023 there were three nominations for three positions on the bargaining committee.



Therefore, all three nominees have been declared acclaimed and are as follows:

Natasha Dawes (Bargaining Committee Chair)

Libby Kelly (Bargaining Committee Member)

Stephanie Lightfoot (Bargaining Committee Member)

Our Union thanks them for stepping forward and taking on this important role!



In the coming weeks the committee will arranging dates to begin preparing for bargaining with the employer. This will include member engagement, information gathering, proposal development, and setting date to meet with the employer.



In solidarity,



Richard Tones

BCGEU Staff Representative, Negotiations Department



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP