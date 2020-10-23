Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On July 20th, the BCGEU re-opened our offices to staff under new, enhanced safety protocols.
We are now ready to start re-opening offices to members. Starting Monday, September 28, 2020, members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only. The activities of the BCGEU must be guided by in-person meetings principles. Members will be
required to complete and return a declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read, understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS (Updated Sept. 24): Starting Monday, September 28, 2020 members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only.
Click here to read more.
Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On July 20th, the BCGEU re-opened our offices to staff under new, enhanced safety protocols.
We are now ready to start re-opening offices to members. Starting Monday, September 28, 2020, members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only. The activities of the BCGEU must be guided by in-person meetings principles. Members will be
required to complete and return a declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read, understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
The BCGEU stands in solidarity with Mi’kmaq fishers- BCGEU
The BCGEU stands in solidarity with Mi’kmaq fishers- BCGEU
Published on October 23, 2020
October 23, 2020
Via email: chiefsack@sipeknekatik.ca
Sipekne'katik First Nation Chief Michael P. Sack 522 Church Street Indian Brook 14, NS B0N 1H0
Dear Mi'kmaw Nation & Sipekne'katik First Nation,
Re: Solidarity with Mi'kmaw Nation & Sipekne'katik First Nation
The B.C. Government and Service Employees' Union (BCGEU) stands in solidarity with Mi'kmaq fishers. We wish to amplify your calls for immediate action by all levels of governments and law enforcement to protect your inherent rights, lives, and the safety of your fishers, including members of the Sipekne'katik First Nation.
BCGEU condemns the violent and racist attacks by non-Indigenous fishers. We condemn the escalating and dangerous crimes perpetrated by non-Indigenous people. And we condemn the RCMP's lack of leadership in addressing these attacks.
The attacks on your fishers are in direct violation of the Supreme Court of Canada's landmark Marshall ruling that protects your inherent rights to fishing. Your legal and constitutionally protected rights to generate a moderate livelihood must be upheld by all levels of Government, and they must be upheld now.
The BCGEU calls on all relevant levels of government to take action against these acts of racism against the Mi'kmaq and to affirm and respect Mi'kmaq rights immediately.
Your perseverance and commitment are inspiring to many, and though we are many kilometres away, please know that you have our union's full support.