I hope that you are staying safe and healthy in this difficult time.



We know that you are doing the very best that you can under extremely difficult circumstances. We also know the commitment, professionalism and the care that you bring to your work in community social services and the services that you provide to your clients in workplaces and in their homes across the province.



We have heard from many of you about your concerns about the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE). Because of this, we have consistently brought your concerns forward to the employers' association and at meetings with government officials. More recently, we wrote directly to Dr. Bonnie Henry, the Provincial Health Officer, and asked her to ensure that workers in the community social services sector receive appropriate PPE as well as training. You can read the letter here or it is below.



All workers deserve a safe workplace and we will continue to advocate on your behalf for the appropriate PPE and training to allow you to do your job safely.





In solidarity,



Pamela Pye,

1st Vice-Chair, Component 3



For current information on COVID-19 for Community Social Services members, visit https://www.bcgeu.ca/covid_19_information_for_community_social_services_membersand for general information from the BCGEU on COVID-19, please go to our information hub at www.bcgeu.ca/covid.



If you have specific questions about COVID-19, please send your inquiries to health@bcgeu.ca or, for questions related to occupational health and safety, please email ohs@bcgeu.ca







Download the PDF of our letter to Dr. Bonnie Henry here





