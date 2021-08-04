Thanks from your Bargaining Committee for your tremendous show of support!

Your 97.6% strike vote has been instrumental in keeping us at the table in discussions with the employer, moving forward with improvements to the language. We've achieved some changes we're happy with, but we're not there yet, especially concerning the money.

The Union and the Employer met for four days, July 26 -29, and we have still not reached a settlement. There are many areas of the language where the employer is looking for takeaways in order to achieve an improvement elsewhere. We are aiming to be fair & reasonable, but the monetary offer has to be better!

On July 30th, the employer filed an application for the assistance of a mediator, under Sec. 74 of the Labour Code and LRB mediator, Dave Schaub, has been appointed. Dates for the parties to meet are scheduled for Aug 31st and Sept 1st.

In the meantime, your Bargaining Committee continues to meet with the employer to work on some of the proposals still outstanding.

In solidarity,

01 Mandy DeFields, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

02 Kristie Carano, Bargaining Committee Member

03 Maryam Baghalha, Bargaining Committee Member

04 Rosario Viray, Bargaining Committee Member

05, 09 & 11 Wendy Cummer, Bargaining Committee Member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations



