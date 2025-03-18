It's officially been four weeks since we hit the pavement, making this the longest job action we've ever executed. You should be proud: LifeLabs and its mega parent company south of the border expected a flash in the pan. Instead, you rose up to look the cyclops in the eye and seared a hole in its star-spangled vision.

Humbling a company of Quest's proportions by lowering it's worth in the court of public opinion is mammoth. Take a moment and let this information sink in because it's not always easy to see (or celebrate) our advances when we're still in the battlefield.

Quest has not offered us the deal that we need – so, from the picket line, it might not feel like we're moving or as if your shifts are endless, especially for those at our smaller sites and our Northerly locations where members are picketing through freezing temperatures and snow. You may not have expected to be out this long either, but your resilience is commendable. We see that it's rattling the employer, and we are so proud of each and every one of you!

Because you didn't fold at the first sign of friction and give Quest's executives what they want, they got flustered. Now, not knowing how to deal with a grassroots groundswell, they're angrily resorting to freeze tactics, trying to frustrate our action with the only thing they know how: pointless and expensive litigation and intimidation tactics (like calling police on peaceful picketers or overstepping their authority on scheduling).

We won't lie to you – it's tiring. Five injunctions later (filed with the intention of tearing down our lawful strike lines), your bargaining committee has now attended endless labour board hearings, been clocking 14-18 hour days, seven days a week, and working non-stop. The employer is trying to wear us down and create an illusion of inertia.

But when we see all 1,200 of you, we're galvanized again. We see you in our text messages, our emails, newsreels and in the photos and videos that you send us from the picket lines, where you've been shifting the power dynamic with Quest every single day.



You might not feel this shift because you're so zoomed into your critical job as a picketer. And in the same way that you cannot bottle the moment-by-moment feeling of being on a picket line, it's hard for us to capture in a single email the cumulative effect of all the hours you've spent picketing in locations across BC. But we will share with you some of the videos and pictures that have kept us fuelled on the toughest days because we think everyone needs to be reminded that even when you feel like you're in a silo, you're not – you're part of a powerful machine, and it's huge. Our movement is provincial. The support we're receiving is international. And the punch we're packing has the force of 90,000 workers behind it!

Even on the most tiring days, we will continue to remind you that nothing about our fight is futile. Everything we’re pursuing is reasonable and it’s achievable (just look at the wealth that our American bosses boast).

What’s unreasonable are the working conditions that we endure every day -- the stress, the degradation and the mismanagement. We will only put a stop to this if we keep fighting for fair compensation, workload protections and benefits, and refuse concessions.

How We’ll Win

We’re excited to tell you that our union is expanding its arsenal to augment all the human power of your picketing. Your bargaining committee and support staff have been meeting regularly, strategizing and engineering a bigger, stronger multi-pronged campaign, including more events, so we can really unleash our power on the employer.

Every challenge that Quest presents us with is just another incubator for creativity, which is something they fundamentally lack. They’ve never had to be creative because they have global capital on their side. For them, the world and its workers are nails; they hit at everything like a dull hammer. This is why they tried to divide and conquer us in bargaining, hinging one group’s breadcrumbs on another’s concessions.

The beast that we’re dealing with this round of bargaining is bigger and meaner, but it’s not more evolved. When you strip away the spectacle, they’re brutes, so while we operationalize our strategy as a committee, we encourage and challenge everyone to get creative on your lines. Not every day has to look the same. This is YOUR strike!

We’ve already done the unthinkable – we refused to twist ourselves into a pretzel to be hawked off like another commodity in this increasingly Americanized healthcare system. We refused to back down in the face of a giant and we’re already stretching the limits of what’s possible – winning the hearts of patients and putting the private, for-profit model under the microscope.

Let’s keep growing our influence. We’ve prepared talking points for you to engage the public when they pass our picket lines, but don’t let that limit your imagination. Keep talking to each other as well as your picket captains and getting inventive. This is how we keep our spirits up and disarm the employer.



In solidarity,

Your LifeLabs Bargaining Committee:

Mandy De Fields, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Kelly Jeffs, Bargaining Committee Vice-Chairperson

Maryam Baghalha, Bargaining Committee member

Tony Ly, Bargaining Committee member

Rosario Viray, Bargaining Committee member

Wendy Cummer, Bargaining Committee member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP