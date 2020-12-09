Your Bargaining Committee met in caucus on December 7th & 8th to begin preparations for negotiations with the employer. Our current collective agreement expires on March 31st, 2021.

Thank you to the members who submitted their ideas and recommendations in the online survey and through their shop stewards. We reviewed all your suggestions and we are now busily developing our bargaining proposals. We appreciate all your input.

We are also pleased to report that we have selected our Chairperson of the Bargaining Committee: Mandy DeFields.

Make sure your Union has your current home email address by logging into the Member's Portal at members.bcgeu.ca and updating your information. Some of you have not been receiving all the information even though the union's email server confirmed delivery to your work email address. Providing your home email address eliminates that problem and is a more secure and reliable way to make sure you receive all the communication from your union at this important time.

In solidarity,

Mandy DeFields, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Danieka Holme, Bargaining Committee Member

Maryam Baghalha, Bargaining Committee Member

Rosario Viray, Bargaining Committee Member

Wendy Cummer, Bargaining Committee Member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations

