Your Bargaining Committee has been working hard in caucus to develop a comprehensive package of proposals. From your input on the surveys to all the other information and suggestions you've been making, we received a lot of material to consider and we thank you very much for your contributions.

Unfortunately, we've had some difficulties scheduling bargaining dates and our first meetings with the employer will be on April 14-15-16. In the meantime, please feel free to contact the Bargaining Committee member from your area with any ideas or questions you may have. We have included our personal emails for your convenience.

We would like to thank Danieka Holme for all her contributions and hard work during the short time she was on the Bargaining Committee. Danieka has resigned her position at LifeLabs. We are fortunate to welcome alternate Kristie Carano to the Bargaining Committee. Kristie is now the representative from Area 02.

Make sure your Union has your current home email address by logging into the Member's Portal at members.bcgeu.ca and updating your information. Some of you have not been receiving all the information even though the Union's email server confirmed delivery to your work email address. Providing your home email address eliminates that problem and is a more secure and reliable way to make sure you receive all the communication from your Union at this important time.

In solidarity,

01 Mandy DeFields, Bargaining Committee Chairperson [email protected]



02 Kristie Carano, Bargaining Committee Member [email protected]



03 Maryam Baghalha, Bargaining Committee Member [email protected]

04 Rosario Viray, Bargaining Committee Member [email protected]

05, 09 & 11 Wendy Cummer, Bargaining Committee Member [email protected]

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations [email protected]



Download PDF of notice here



