Following six days of negotiations with the employer, on April 27, 28 & 29 and May 3, 4 & 5, your Bargaining Committee is pleased to report progress in a number of areas. We have agreed on some language changes with our non-monetary proposals and conducted a lot of good discussion and dialogue with the employer.

Your Committee would like to thank those of you working at the PSCs that submitted letters and messages about your workload and experiences at work. While protecting your identity, Committee members read excerpts to the employer representatives at the table, who were notably uncomfortable to listen. Your stories presented a powerful message to the employer: "…something needs to be done to relieve the pressure. It is a retention issue because lots of our members are leaving and looking for other work."

Thank you to all the members who attended the special meeting last night, just for Couriers. Your Bargaining Committee appreciated the opportunity to talk with you in person and we are committed to following up on your issues and to keep the conversation going.

Make sure your Union has your current home email address by logging into the Member's Portal at members.bcgeu.ca and updating your information. Some of you have not been receiving all the information even though the Union's email server confirmed delivery to your work email address. Providing your home email address eliminates that problem and is a more secure and reliable way to make sure you receive all the communication from your Union at this important time.

In solidarity,

01 Mandy DeFields, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

02 Kristie Carano, Bargaining Committee Member

03 Maryam Baghalha, Bargaining Committee Member

04 Rosario Viray, Bargaining Committee Member

05, 09 & 11 Wendy Cummer, Bargaining Committee Member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP