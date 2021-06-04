Thanks to all of you that attended the remote membership meetings we held over the past couple of weeks. Your Bargaining Committee was pleased to have the chance to speak with you directly about the important issues in negotiations. We count on your input to help us make decisions about the language in our collective agreement.

Make sure you continue to receive BCGEU bulletins and correspondence by logging onto the Member's Portal here to ensure the BCGEU has your current personal email address. If you hear that a co-worker has not been receiving all the information, please ask them to check their junk mail or update their information at members.bcgeu.ca. We need you all to be part of the conversation!

We met with the employer on June 2nd and 3rd to continue our discussions on Health & Safety, scheduling, postings and hiring, Float positions and statutory holidays for regular part-timers. We're pleased to report progress on a number of areas; in particular, we have agreed on new language for Clause 19.12 Workload and (New) 19.XX Communicable Diseases & Parasitic Infestations.

Next dates for bargaining are scheduled June 17thand 18th. As we work our way through the 100+ non-monetary proposals we tabled, we prepare the monetary proposals we anticipate will be tabled shortly. Stay tuned for further updates.

In solidarity,

01 Mandy DeFields, Bargaining Committee Chairperson [email protected]



02 Kristie Carano, Bargaining Committee Member [email protected]

03 Maryam Baghalha, Bargaining Committee Member [email protected]

04 Rosario Viray, Bargaining Committee Member [email protected]

05, 09 & 11 Wendy Cummer, Bargaining Committee Member [email protected]



Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations [email protected]

