The balloting process is now completed and the following members are elected as your new Bargaining Committee:
Area 01 – Mandy DeFields
Area 02 – Kelly Jeffs
Area 03 – Maryam Baghalha
Area 04 - Tony Ly
Area 03/04 – Rosario Viray
Area 05 & 09 & 11 – Wendy Cummer
Congratulations to all the successful candidates and thank-you to all the nominees for allowing your names to stand for election.
The Committee will now begin development of the bargaining proposals and prepare to meet with the employer. One of the first tasks we need to do is gather information and input from the membership.
Please watch in the coming weeks for an online survey via SurveyMonkey. To help ensure you receive the survey and a copy of future bargaining updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.
In solidarity,
Linsay Buss
Staff Representative - Negotiations
