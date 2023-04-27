Balloting is now completed for five of the six positions on the Bargaining Committee. Here are the results:



Area 01 – Mandy DeFields

Area 02 – Kelly Jeffs

Area 03 – Maryam Baghalha

Area 04 - Tony Ly

Area 05 & 09 & 11 – Wendy Cummer



Now there will be an election for the position in Areas 03 & 04. Only the members working in those areas can vote for their representative on the Bargaining Committee.



Here are the nominees:



Areas 03 & 04 - Simona Knorr; Rosario Viray



*Candidates that submitted biographies are available here:



Area 03 - Simona Knorr



Area 04 - Rosario Viray



Electronic Balloting



If you live in Areas 03 or 04, you will receive an email on Wednesday, November 1st, with a link to vote online and a passcode. If you do not receive this email from Simply Voting, you may have an outdated email address on file with the Union, you may have turned off the email notification or you may have been restricted by a firewall. To help ensure you receive ballots and a copy of future bargaining updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.



Please participate and vote. This will be the only method for casting your ballot. If you know of another member that doesn't get credentials to vote because we do not have their personal email address, please tell them to contact [email protected].

There will be a deadline of Tuesday, November 7th, at 4:00 pm to request credentials if you have not received them. Deadline to cast your vote is 4:00 pm on Wednesday, November 8th, 2021.



Download PDF documents:

Bulletin

Biographies - Simona and Rosario



Thank you for your participation in this important process.



In Solidarity,



Linsay Buss

Staff Representative - Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP