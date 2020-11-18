 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Lifelabs - Bargaining Survey – We need your input! - BCGEU

Published on November 18, 2020

To prepare for bargaining to renew your collective agreement, your Bargaining Committee is looking for your feedback on what is important and what your priorities are. 

Please fill in this survey by Friday, December 4th. If you know someone who is a BCGEU member, but has not received this survey, please pass it on!

If you were forwarded this email, make sure your Union has your current home email address by logging into the Member's Portal at members.bcgeu.ca and updating your information. Some of you didn't receive your ballot credentials for the bargaining committee election even though the union's email server confirmed delivery to your work email address. Providing your home email address eliminates that problem and is a more secure and reliable way to make sure you receive all the communication from your union at this important time.

 

 In solidarity,

Mandy DeFields, Bargaining Committee member
Danieka Holme, Bargaining Committee member
Maryam Baghalha, Bargaining Committee member
Rosario Viray, Bargaining Committee member
Wendy Cummer, Bargaining Committee member
Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations



