Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On November 7, 2020, the Provincial Health Officer made a number of orders that affect our office openings. As a result, the BCGEU has made the decision to close the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley and Headquarters offices starting Monday, November 9, 2020 for a minimum of two weeks.
The other BCGEU offices will remain open with members able to attend meetings by appointment only and guided by
in-person meetings principles. Members will be required to complete and return a
declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read,
understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS (Updated Nov. 8):
As of Monday November 9, 2020, the Fraser Valley, Lower Mainland and Headquarter offices will be closed in response to the recent orders from the Provincial Health Officer.
Lifelabs - Bargaining Survey – We need your input! - BCGEU
Lifelabs - Bargaining Survey – We need your input! - BCGEU
Published on November 18, 2020
To prepare for bargaining to renew your collective agreement, your Bargaining Committee is looking for your feedback on what is important and what your priorities are.
Please fill in this survey by Friday, December 4th. If you know someone who is a BCGEU member, but has not received this survey, please pass it on!
If you were forwarded this email, make sure your Union has your current home email address by logging into the Member's Portal at members.bcgeu.ca and updating your information. Some of you didn't receive your ballot credentials for the bargaining committee election even though the union's email server confirmed delivery to your work email address. Providing your home email address eliminates that problem and is a more secure and reliable way to make sure you receive all the communication from your union at this important time.
In solidarity,
Mandy DeFields, Bargaining Committee member Danieka Holme, Bargaining Committee member Maryam Baghalha, Bargaining Committee member Rosario Viray, Bargaining Committee member Wendy Cummer, Bargaining Committee member Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations