Your bargaining committee met again with LifeLabs September 4th to 6th last week. We made progress in a number of areas including the banking of overtime, seniority, postings and hours of work. However, there are still some big non-monetary issues left on the table to be resolved.

Our next session is September 17th to the 20th. Our plan is to wrap up the non-monetary issues first, and then bring our monetary demands to the table.

The Bargaining Committee also made a worksite visit last week to both Specimen Management departments at the Burnaby Reference Lab (BRL) and the Surrey Reference Lab (CCB) after the employer tabled proposals to extend some of the hours of work. This would affect the Logistics department including the Courier routes, so we appreciated seeing the operation and talking with the members working there about possible extensions.

Thank you for your ongoing support and we will update you again after the next session.

In solidarity,

Your LifeLabs Bargaining Committee

Mandy De Fields, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Kelly Jeffs, Bargaining Committee Vice-Chairperson

Maryam Baghalha, Bargaining Committee member

Tony Ly, Bargaining Committee member

Rosario Viray, Bargaining Committee member

Wendy Cummer, Bargaining Committee member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations





