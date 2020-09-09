Nominations are now open for the following positions:

Bargaining Committee Member, five positions

Any BCGEU member working at LifeLabs can be nominated, or nominate a member, within each of five areas.



If more than one candidate is nominated in each area, there will be a ballot in that area. Only members working in that area can vote for their representative on the Bargaining Committee. The candidate with the most votes will be elected in each area. The Bargaining Committee members will then decide which one will be Chairperson.

One position to be elected from each area:

o Area 1 - Victoria

o Area 2 - North Island

o Area 3 - Lower Mainland

o Area 4 - Fraser Valley

o Area 5 & 9 & 11 - Kamloops, West Kootenay, Prince George



In order to be nominated, a member and nominator must complete the attached nomination form and that form must be returned by: 5:00 pm on Friday, October 9th, 2020.



Each candidate who is nominated may complete, and send back with their nomination form, a campaign bulletin or biography of 250 words or less which the Union will distribute to the membership. Any other campaign material used by any candidate is their responsibility. Please note that the biography must accompany the nomination form and the nomination forms must be signed. Please read and follow the instructions carefully.



Please email your completed nomination forms to: Email: Linsay.Buss@bcgeu.ca



Download PDF documents:

Thank you for your participation in this important process. Details of the election procedure will be distributed after the nomination period closes on October 9th.



In solidarity,



Linsay Buss

Staff Representative - Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP