As you know, we delivered 72-hour strike notice to the employer yesterday at 7pm. That means that the first stage of our job action will begin this Friday, October 22 at 7pm.



We’ll be employing a strategy of escalating strike action. The first phase will include members engaging in work-to-rule and an overtime ban.



An overtime ban means that we will refuse to work voluntary overtime offered by the employer.



Generally, work-to-rule means doing our jobs exactly as outlined by the rules of our collective agreement or job description. Some examples include taking our scheduled breaks and not agreeing to work through our break. Another example is strictly working only during scheduled working hours and not performing any additional work before or after scheduled work hours.



Importantly, work-to-rule should in no way jeopardize essential services as set out in the Essential Services Order (ESO) issued by the Labour Relations Board.



We will provide further guidance about our specific work-to-rule strategies soon, including which parts of our jobs we must continue to do and what we will refuse to do.



We’re hoping the first phase of our strike action will pressure the employer to offer us a fair deal in order to avoid further disruption. We see this as a reasonable approach that will also help us maintain public support for our bargaining position by ensuring that our patients have ample warning of closures.



If we do not get a fair deal from the employer in this first phase of strike action, we will hit the picket lines on November 1.



The employer sent out a number of bulletins today with misleading and incorrect information that have caused a lot of confusion. LifeLabs does not control this strike or the timing of job action. Your elected bargaining committee controls the timeline of our job action and we will ensure that you have all the information you need in advance of each phase of our strike.



Do not rely on what our employer tells you in the communications they send out. We are contacting LifeLabs to ensure that they stop sending you misleading and false information. Get your union information from our union, not our employer.



The schedule the employer sent out is what is allowed in terms of closures according to the essential services order. This is not necessarily the exact schedule of our picket lines.



We will provide you with full picket schedules before we hit the picket lines. You will know well in advance whether you are to do your regular job duties on a certain day or show up for a picket shift.



Even though some locations are allowed to close more often than others, we are working to ensure that all members who are allowed to strike will be able to participate in our job action as equally as possible.



Many of you have a number of important questions and we are compiling them into an FAQ to send out to you soon. In the meantime, do not believe what LifeLabs and their managers are saying about our job action.



In solidarity,



01 Mandy DeFields, Bargaining Committee Chairperson [email protected]

02 Kristie Carano, Bargaining Committee Member [email protected]

03 Maryam Baghalha, Bargaining Committee Member [email protected]

04 Rosario Viray, Bargaining Committee Member [email protected]

05, 09 & 11 Wendy Cummer, Bargaining Committee Member [email protected]

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations [email protected]





