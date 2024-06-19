LifeLabs has announced they will be laying off workers from two worksites: the Victoria Reference Laboratory (VRL) and the Kamloops Reference Laboratory (KRL). We are told this follows the employer’s decision to move most of the microbiology patient testing to the Cam Coady Building (CCB) located in Surrey. There are 16 regular workers that are impacted and a number of temporary positions that will not be renewed.



Our union met with the employer yesterday to discuss options for mitigating impacts to affected members. This includes provisions laid out in Section 54 of the Labour Relations Code which means:

LifeLabs must give the BCGEU 60-days notice until any changes (layoffs) can take place; notice was given in writing on June 18, 2024.

LifeLabs must develop an adjustment plan with the BCGEU to decide next steps for affected workers. This agreed upon plan will be enforceable as if it were part of your collective agreement.

We will meet with LifeLabs to continue adjustment plan discussions again on July 9, 2024.



If you are an affected member, we know this is stressful and upsetting news, but you are not alone in this. Your bargaining committee and our union staff will do everything possible to ensure that your rights – under your collective agreement and the Labour Code – are upheld. We will be back in touch on this after the July 9 meeting.



Bargaining will also continue as usual – we meet with the employer again on June 25, 26 and 27 next week.



In solidarity,



Your LifeLabs Bargaining Committee



Mandy DeFields, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Kelly Jeffs, Bargaining Committee Vice-Chairperson

Maryam Baghalha, Bargaining Committee member

Tony Ly, Bargaining Committee member

Rosario Viray, Bargaining Committee member

Wendy Cummer, Bargaining Committee member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations