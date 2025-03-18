Who's the biggest hypocrite of them all? Unfortunately, our employer. While we fight for a fair deal, Quest is trying to save as much money for the company's investors as possible at a cost to frontline patient care. Yet, they had the gall to suggest to a whole room of workers in Microbiology, Molecular and Urinalysis that our members don't care about patients!

Here's what happened:

On March 3, LifeLabs sent the National Director of Employee and Labour Relations, Matthew Sutcliffe, to meet with a group of micro techs. For context, many workers are doing the job of two right now, trying to fill staffing gaps, leading to more burnout, and creating a vicious cycle of short-staffing and overworking. They're under immense pressure and only getting more piled onto their plate.

If Quest knew how many skilled workers it takes to ensure quality care for Canadians, it wouldn’t be refusing us the wages and working conditions that we need to recruit and retain skill. Do you think our employer should spend less time guilt-tripping burnt-out healthcare workers and more time getting back to the table to offer us a fair deal?

Get creative on your picket lines and think of some messages that we can send to Quest as a group – because it seems like the employer is the one who needs to take a long hard look in the mirror!

In solidarity,

Your LifeLabs Bargaining Committee:

Mandy De Fields, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Kelly Jeffs, Bargaining Committee Vice-Chairperson

Maryam Baghalha, Bargaining Committee member

Tony Ly, Bargaining Committee member

Rosario Viray, Bargaining Committee member

Wendy Cummer, Bargaining Committee member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations





