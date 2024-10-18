We would like to offer you an update on the layoff process that has been ongoing at the Victoria Reference Laboratory (VRL) and the Kamloops Reference Laboratory (KRL).
Our union has been meeting with the Employer since the summer to discuss options for mitigating impacts to affected members. This includes provisions laid out in Section 54 of the Labour Relations Code and Article 11 of our collective agreement.
Some of the alternative solutions that we have discussed include such things as:
- early retirement packages
- voluntary severance
- moving into current vacancies in other departments
- relocation with cost incentives
- job sharing
- voluntary reduction of hours
- any other creative solutions that meet the criteria of the necessary workforce adjustment
We understand that this a difficult time for many but you. But you are not alone in this. Our union will continue to do everything possible to ensure that our rights – under our collective agreement and the Labour Code – are upheld.
For the members that are not directly affected by the section 54, your support and understanding during this stressful process is appreciated.
In solidarity
Mandy DeFields, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Wendy Cummer, Bargaining Committee member
Christine Fuller, Staff Representative
Stacey Campbell, Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
