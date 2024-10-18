We would like to offer you an update on the layoff process that has been ongoing at the Victoria Reference Laboratory (VRL) and the Kamloops Reference Laboratory (KRL).



Our union has been meeting with the Employer since the summer to discuss options for mitigating impacts to affected members. This includes provisions laid out in Section 54 of the Labour Relations Code and Article 11 of our collective agreement.



Some of the alternative solutions that we have discussed include such things as:

early retirement packages

voluntary severance

moving into current vacancies in other departments

relocation with cost incentives

job sharing

voluntary reduction of hours

any other creative solutions that meet the criteria of the necessary workforce adjustment

We understand that this a difficult time for many but you. But you are not alone in this. Our union will continue to do everything possible to ensure that our rights – under our collective agreement and the Labour Code – are upheld.



For the members that are not directly affected by the section 54, your support and understanding during this stressful process is appreciated.



In solidarity



Mandy DeFields, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Wendy Cummer, Bargaining Committee member

Christine Fuller, Staff Representative

Stacey Campbell, Staff Representative



