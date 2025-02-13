We officially served strike notice! Job action, which will involve a schedule of rotating strikes and other actions, starts on Feb 16. Our first picketers, who will walk the line on Feb 16 have already been contacted about their strike shift. If you were not contacted, you are not striking that day.



But your presence is still needed! On Sunday, Feb 16 at 12 p.m. (noon) please come to the Strike Kick-Off event if you are not working. This is the Big Thing we’ve been working towards, so we need as many members and supporters as possible to shock the employer:



Where: BRL (Burnaby Reference Lab/LifeLabs Head Office) - 3680 Gilmore Wy

When: Sunday, Feb 16, 12 p.m. (noon) to 2 p.m.







Bring your family, friends, dogs, chants and signs! At 1 p.m. your bargaining committee and BCGEU president Paul Finch will speak. Don’t forget to bundle up and prepare for rain.

Stay tuned for more information in the coming days. Your local picket captains will keep you informed of your strike and work schedules, so you know where you're needed during job action.





A Strong Kick-Off Sends a Strong Message

As you know, the employer expended exorbitant resources on Essential Services, trying to weaken our strike capacity. They might have the pricey lawyers, but we have the people power. B.C. residents don’t take kindly to rich American corporations leeching off their public tax dollars, leaving local professionals living paycheck to paycheck. Quest needs to feel the fury from the whole community.



By fighting for fair wages and working conditions, we’re fighting to stabilize B.C.’s labs for all residents, who deserve quality accessible care, just as you deserve quality jobs. Your bargaining committee has already reached out to our union friends and family to join us on Sunday, Feb 16; we encourage you to do the same in your circles. In our friends, families, faith groups, communities and networks we have many allies, and Quest is a giant, so we need to go big to win.



If you live and work in the interior or on the island and want to travel to the BRL for the kick-off, the union has approved a budget for travel, and we may be able to help with some of your ferry or fuel costs. Please reach out to a committee member for more details!





Check out some photos from our picket sign-making parties last night.





In solidarity,

Your Bargaining Committee,



Mandy DeFields, Area 01, Chair

Kelly Jeffs, Area 02, Vice-Chair

Maryam Baghalha, Area 03

Tony Ly, Area 04

Rosario Viray, Area 03/04

Wendy Cummer, Area 05, 09, 11

Linsay Buss, BCGEU Staff Representative





UWU/MoveUP