Thank you to all those who attended the town halls this week to discuss the changes to our collective agreement. We met with the employer today to discuss some of the issues raised at those town halls, including:

Pension contributions on retroactive moneys.

2024 vacation pay-outs.

The implementation of new classifications (Print Operators, PSC Assistants & Lab Techs) on the wage grid and the posting of positions.

And a number of other issues you flagged for us to look into.

We also discussed the elimination of the bottom two steps on the grid for Lab Assistants and MLAs. The union and the employer are working together to have the correct information over to you shortly.



Thank you for your patience as we iron out the details – we will be in touch when we have more to share.



In solidarity,



Mandy De Fields, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Kelly Jeffs, Bargaining Committee Vice-Chairperson

Maryam Baghalha, Bargaining Committee member

Tony Ly, Bargaining Committee member

Rosario Viray, Bargaining Committee member

Wendy Cummer, Bargaining Committee member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP