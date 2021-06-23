Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. BCGEU News
  2. LifeLabs - Town Hall Membership Meeting – URGENT BARGAINING UPDATE - BCGEU

LifeLabs - Town Hall Membership Meeting – URGENT BARGAINING UPDATE - BCGEU

Published on June 23, 2021

BARGAINING HAS BROKEN DOWN AND WE NEED TO TALK WITH YOU!

There is a special meeting scheduled as follows:

When: Thursday, June 24th, 2020
Time: 7:00 – 9:00 pm
Dial-in number: 877-229-8493
Pin: Please check email

Please Note: If you have a number on file with the Union, we will call you at that number, starting at 7:00 pm. If you haven't received a call by 7:05, please call the Dial-in number, noted above. If you do not have a number on file with the BCGEU, you can dial-in yourself at the number noted above.

Your Bargaining Committee will be available to give you the latest information from the bargaining table and answer questions. We urge everyone to participate.

We hope to see you tomorrow night!

In solidarity,
Mandy DeFields, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Kristie Carano, Bargaining Committee Member
Maryam Baghalha, Bargaining Committee Member
Rosario Viray, Bargaining Committee Member
Wendy Cummer, Bargaining Committee Member
Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations 


Download PDF of notice here.

UWU/MoveUP