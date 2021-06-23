BARGAINING HAS BROKEN DOWN AND WE NEED TO TALK WITH YOU!

There is a special meeting scheduled as follows:

When: Thursday, June 24th, 2020

Time: 7:00 – 9:00 pm

Dial-in number: 877-229-8493

Pin: Please check email

Please Note: If you have a number on file with the Union, we will call you at that number, starting at 7:00 pm. If you haven't received a call by 7:05, please call the Dial-in number, noted above. If you do not have a number on file with the BCGEU, you can dial-in yourself at the number noted above.



Your Bargaining Committee will be available to give you the latest information from the bargaining table and answer questions. We urge everyone to participate.



We hope to see you tomorrow night!



In solidarity,

Mandy DeFields, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Kristie Carano, Bargaining Committee Member

Maryam Baghalha, Bargaining Committee Member

Rosario Viray, Bargaining Committee Member

Wendy Cummer, Bargaining Committee Member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations



UWU/MoveUP