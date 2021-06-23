Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
Please Note: If you have a number on file with the Union, we will call you at that number, starting at 7:00 pm. If you haven't received a call by 7:05, please call the Dial-in number, noted above. If you do not have a number on file with the BCGEU, you can dial-in yourself at the number noted above.
Your Bargaining Committee will be available to give you the latest information from the bargaining table and answer questions. We urge everyone to participate.
We hope to see you tomorrow night!
In solidarity, Mandy DeFields, Bargaining Committee Chairperson Kristie Carano, Bargaining Committee Member Maryam Baghalha, Bargaining Committee Member Rosario Viray, Bargaining Committee Member Wendy Cummer, Bargaining Committee Member Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations