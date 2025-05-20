We've been working hard over the last several days to compile a comprehensive report explaining the changes to our collective agreement. This is now available to view or download here: Highlights on the Renewal Agreement. A detailed report of all the changes is also available here: Full Renewal Agreement.



We've also developed a wage calculator tool so you can calculate your increase here: https://lifelabs.bcgeu.ca/calculator



There are many details to work through, and we know you may have questions. We encourage you to attend one of five town halls we've scheduled this week – the first one is this morning at 10:00am:



Tuesday May 20

10:00 a.m.

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://bcgeu.zoom.us/j/86045655296?pwd=mctiKvO3bxHq4TTZyz2nNQOZnMU9sD.1

Meeting ID: 860 4565 5296

Passcode: 743701

One tap mobile

+14388097799,,86045655296#,,,,*743701# Canada

+15873281099,,86045655296#,,,,*743701# Canada

Find your local number: https://bcgeu.zoom.us/u/kbzUXnFFln





Join Zoom Meeting:

https://bcgeu.zoom.us/j/84194630231?pwd=pmWZ6JaPkIthTBq8TU7ECBKBt3ebou.1

Meeting ID: 841 9463 0231

Passcode: 700799

One tap mobile

+15873281099,,84194630231#,,,,*700799# Canada

+16132093054,,84194630231#,,,,*700799# Canada

Find your local number: https://bcgeu.zoom.us/u/kbw22rOJIr



Join Zoom Meeting:

https://bcgeu.zoom.us/j/83707925047?pwd=nncQjek86iVUiyDqMjC1B0KWOHazS7.1

Meeting ID: 837 0792 5047

Passcode: 132799

One tap mobile

+15873281099,,83707925047#,,,,*132799# Canada

+16132093054,,83707925047#,,,,*132799# Canada

Find your local number: https://bcgeu.zoom.us/u/kt9XR4DnG

Wednesday May 21

11:00 a.m.

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://bcgeu.zoom.us/j/87841541639?pwd=PHsAasEhUp39SQFbaIQP1aYLKBLw2E.1

Meeting ID: 878 4154 1639

Passcode: 637152

One tap mobile

+15873281099,,87841541639#,,,,*637152# Canada

+16132093054,,87841541639#,,,,*637152# Canada

Find your local number: https://bcgeu.zoom.us/u/kcQtl8jeFG



Join Zoom Meeting:

https://bcgeu.zoom.us/j/87685320336?pwd=5EFiG3JeqrxTBOuHlJPN51EksTGLOW.1

Meeting ID: 876 8532 0336

Passcode: 710196

One tap mobile

+15873281099,,87685320336#,,,,*710196# Canada

+16132093054,,87685320336#,,,,*710196# Canada

Find your local number: https://bcgeu.zoom.us/u/kdpXFLBzVA



If you missed last week's bulletin with the highlights of our new collective agreement, click here.



In solidarity,



Mandy De Fields, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Kelly Jeffs, Bargaining Committee Vice-Chairperson

Maryam Baghalha, Bargaining Committee member

Tony Ly, Bargaining Committee member

Rosario Viray, Bargaining Committee member

Wendy Cummer, Bargaining Committee member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations





