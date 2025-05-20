Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

Published on May 20, 2025

We've been working hard over the last several days to compile a comprehensive report explaining the changes to our collective agreement. This is now available to view or download here: Highlights on the Renewal Agreement. A detailed report of all the changes is also available here: Full Renewal Agreement

We've also developed a wage calculator tool so you can calculate your increase here: https://lifelabs.bcgeu.ca/calculator

There are many details to work through, and we know you may have questions. We encourage you to attend one of five town halls we've scheduled this week – the first one is this morning at 10:00am: 

If you missed last week's bulletin with the highlights of our new collective agreement, click here

