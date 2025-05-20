We've been working hard over the last several days to compile a comprehensive report explaining the changes to our collective agreement. This is now available to view or download here: Highlights on the Renewal Agreement. A detailed report of all the changes is also available here: Full Renewal Agreement.
We've also developed a wage calculator tool so you can calculate your increase here: https://lifelabs.bcgeu.ca/calculator
There are many details to work through, and we know you may have questions. We encourage you to attend one of five town halls we've scheduled this week – the first one is this morning at 10:00am:
Tuesday May 20
- 10:00 a.m.
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://bcgeu.zoom.us/j/86045655296?pwd=mctiKvO3bxHq4TTZyz2nNQOZnMU9sD.1
Meeting ID: 860 4565 5296
Passcode: 743701
One tap mobile
+14388097799,,86045655296#,,,,*743701# Canada
+15873281099,,86045655296#,,,,*743701# Canada
Find your local number: https://bcgeu.zoom.us/u/kbzUXnFFln
- 2:00 p.m.
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://bcgeu.zoom.us/j/84194630231?pwd=pmWZ6JaPkIthTBq8TU7ECBKBt3ebou.1
Meeting ID: 841 9463 0231
Passcode: 700799
One tap mobile
+15873281099,,84194630231#,,,,*700799# Canada
+16132093054,,84194630231#,,,,*700799# Canada
Find your local number: https://bcgeu.zoom.us/u/kbw22rOJIr
- 7:00 p.m.
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://bcgeu.zoom.us/j/83707925047?pwd=nncQjek86iVUiyDqMjC1B0KWOHazS7.1
Meeting ID: 837 0792 5047
Passcode: 132799
One tap mobile
+15873281099,,83707925047#,,,,*132799# Canada
+16132093054,,83707925047#,,,,*132799# Canada
Find your local number: https://bcgeu.zoom.us/u/kt9XR4DnG
Wednesday May 21
- 11:00 a.m.
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://bcgeu.zoom.us/j/87841541639?pwd=PHsAasEhUp39SQFbaIQP1aYLKBLw2E.1
Meeting ID: 878 4154 1639
Passcode: 637152
One tap mobile
+15873281099,,87841541639#,,,,*637152# Canada
+16132093054,,87841541639#,,,,*637152# Canada
Find your local number: https://bcgeu.zoom.us/u/kcQtl8jeFG
- 8:00 p.m.
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://bcgeu.zoom.us/j/87685320336?pwd=5EFiG3JeqrxTBOuHlJPN51EksTGLOW.1
Meeting ID: 876 8532 0336
Passcode: 710196
One tap mobile
+15873281099,,87685320336#,,,,*710196# Canada
+16132093054,,87685320336#,,,,*710196# Canada
Find your local number: https://bcgeu.zoom.us/u/kdpXFLBzVA
If you missed last week's bulletin with the highlights of our new collective agreement, click here.
In solidarity,
Mandy De Fields, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Kelly Jeffs, Bargaining Committee Vice-Chairperson
Maryam Baghalha, Bargaining Committee member
Tony Ly, Bargaining Committee member
Rosario Viray, Bargaining Committee member
Wendy Cummer, Bargaining Committee member
Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations
UWU/MoveUP
