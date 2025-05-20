We have a new collective agreement!

On May 14, 2025, the BCGEU received the final report from mediator Mark Brown that outlines his binding recommendations on the remaining issues from the last 14 months of negotiations. These recommendations, along with all the previously agreed to proposals, constitute our new collective agreement. This new agreement expires March 31, 2027.

We will be compiling a full, comprehensive report to explain all the changes to our agreement and will be holding a series of Town Hall meetings next week to review that document. This will provide you with an opportunity to ask questions. It's so important that you understand all the details as your new three-year collective agreement governs your working conditions for the next two years.

So here are the highlights!

Wage increases are structured as follows:

Workload

Patient Service Centres may stop accepting and accessioning new patients thirty (30) minutes before the scheduled closing time of the Patient Service Centre where the capacity has been reached, including walk-ins and appointments. This is an important win for everyone from LAs on site to Couriers, LTAs and MLTs waiting for samples.

The employer and the union shall form a Workload/Overtime Assessment Committee for the purpose of assessing the extent of voluntary and mandatory overtime and its impact on employee work life balance and the employer's service requirements.

Health Spending Account

In addition to current Health and Welfare Benefits, effective January 1, 2026, and January 1, 2027, eligible employees shall receive a $1,000 Health Spending Account ("HSA") to be used to claim eligible expenses under the insurer's plan during the respective calendar year.

Any unused 2026 credits may be carried forward to 2027. Any unused credits by the end of 2027 shall be forfeited. Any unused 2027 credits may be carried forward to 2028. Any unused credits by the end of 2028 shall be forfeited.

Shift differentials, mileage allowance and premiums

Employees shall receive $0.85 per hour for all hours worked on a shift that begins after 12:00 noon and ends beyond 7:00 p.m. on weekdays; or, $2.00 for all hours worked on weekends. The weekend commences at midnight Friday (2400 hours) through to midnight Sunday (2400 hours). Effective April 1, 2026 the weekday premium shall increase to $1.10 per hour. Employees shall receive $3.25 per hour for all hours worked on a shift which the major portion occurs between 12:00 midnight and 7:00 a.m.

Effective May 1, 2025, the kilometre rate for vehicle usage shall be $0.55 per kilometer, or the employer's corporate rate, whichever is higher. Expense claims for mileage may be submitted on a weekly basis and the employer shall endeavour to approve such submissions within seven (7) days.

Effective May 1, 2025, $18 per day allowance for student training or for training co-workers assigned by the employer.

Overall, we stood our ground, and we allowed no concessions. The bargaining committee feels this is a good result considering what workers were up against – a Fortune 500 American company with deep pockets and little interest in the well-being of workers and patients in B.C. Under these circumstances, we thank mediator Mark Brown for his work in helping reach a resolution.

Please note, because the mediator's recommendations are binding, ratification is not required by either party.

See below for the schedule of Town Halls. Please attend so that you can hear a complete explanation of our new collective agreement in greater detail and have the opportunity to ask questions.

We know it's been a long haul to get where we are now, and we want each and every one of you to feel proud of the strength and solidarity you showed during the 10 weeks of our strike. Your commitment and resolve were an integral part of what we achieved and for that, we thank you.



In solidarity,

Us 😊

Mandy De Fields, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Kelly Jeffs, Bargaining Committee Vice-Chairperson

Maryam Baghalha, Bargaining Committee member

Tony Ly, Bargaining Committee member

Rosario Viray, Bargaining Committee member

Wendy Cummer, Bargaining Committee member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations





