 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  1. BCGEU News
  2. Lifelabs -Elections Results for Bargaining Committee - BCGEU

Lifelabs -Elections Results for Bargaining Committee - BCGEU

Published on November 06, 2020

Voting is now completed and the following members are elected to the BCGEU Bargaining Committee:

 

Danieka Holme

Maryam Baghalha

Wendy Cummer

Rosario Viray

Mandy DeFields

 

The Committee members will decide who is Chairperson.

 

Plans are underway to begin preparations for bargaining. A member survey will soon be distributed online to invite your input.

 

 To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

 In solidarity,

Linsay Buss

Staff Representative - Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here 



UWU/MoveUP