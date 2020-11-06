Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
Lifelabs -Elections Results for Bargaining Committee - BCGEU
Lifelabs -Elections Results for Bargaining Committee - BCGEU
Published on November 06, 2020
Voting is now completed and the following members are elected to the BCGEU Bargaining Committee:
Danieka Holme
Maryam Baghalha
Wendy Cummer
Rosario Viray
Mandy DeFields
The Committee members will decide who is Chairperson.
Plans are underway to begin preparations for bargaining. A member survey will soon be distributed online to invite your input.
To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.