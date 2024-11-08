Lifelabs bargaining update: Meetings on Nov 13/14 to discuss strike vote.

Your bargaining committee met with the employer on Friday November 8th to discuss the employer's latest contract proposal.

We informed them at the conclusion of the meeting that we would need to consult with the members on the next steps as we felt that there was not enough progress made.

The committee is calling all BCGEU members at LifeLabs to a series of member meetings that will be happening from November 13-14th virtually.

It is critically important for you to attend so that we can hear your feedback as we move forward with bargaining and make important decisions together about what our next steps will be.

We will be holding the meetings at different times on each day to maximize the ability of people working different shifts to attend, so please look at your personal email for those details.

If you do not have a personal email on file, please reach out to a member of the bargaining committee to register.

We will continue to communicate directly with members about our contract negotiations, and if you cannot attend the meeting, please let one of us know so that we can ensure that information gets to you in another way.

In solidarity,

Mandy DeFields, Area 01, Chair

Kelly Jeffs, Area 02, Vice-Chair

Maryam Baghalha, Area 03

Tony Ly, Area 04

Rosario Viray, Area 03/04

Wendy Cummer, Area 05, 09, 11

Linsay Buss, BCGEU Staff Representative





UWU/MoveUP