Your LifeLabs COVID-19 Action Team met this week to follow up on earlier discussions and move towards finding solutions to the urgent issues you and your co-workers are facing during the pandemic.

The Action Team has struck three sub-committees to focus our efforts on specific areas of concern.

The new sub-committees are:

Occupational Health and Safety – there have been a number of ongoing health and safety concerns, both new and old, and the pandemic has amplified and added urgency to many of these issues. This sub-committee will be working on concrete ways to broadly address both mental and physical health and safety concerns that arise at your workplaces.

Premium Pay – your employer still refuses to recognize you as front line workers in this pandemic and offer you premium pay. This sub-committee will discuss ways to pressure your employer to pay you what you deserve for the added risks you face as a result of COVID-19.

Workload – some PSCs are understaffed while many LifeLabs workers are out of work or not getting enough hours. This sub-committee will take a look at how the company could alleviate the pressure at busy times of the day.

If you're interested in working on any of these issues with your co-workers sign up for the sub-committees here: https://www.bcgeu.ca/lifelabs_action_team_sub_committee

To join the larger COVID-19 Action Committee sign up here: https://www.bcgeu.ca/join_lifelabs_action

Thank you again for your commitment to the health and safety of all British Columbians now and always.

In solidarity,

Mahen Ramdharry

Vice President, Health Services Component

(Component 4)

UWU/MoveUP