Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On July 20th, the BCGEU re-opened our offices to staff under new, enhanced safety protocols.
We are now ready to start re-opening offices to members. Starting Monday, September 28, 2020, members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only. The activities of the BCGEU must be guided by in-person meetings principles. Members will be
required to complete and return a declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read, understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
LifeLabs in Area 02, Area 03 and Area 04 - Elections for Bargaining Committee – Voting Extended - BCGEU
Published on October 30, 2020
A number of members have reported that they haven't received their voting credentials by email and as a result, the voting period has been extended by seven days:
Deadline to cast your ballot is 12 noon on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.
If you did not receive an email on October 14th, with a link to vote online and a passcode, you may have an outdated email address on file with the Union, you may have turned off the email notification or you may have been restricted by a firewall. The email was sent to you from Simply Voting.
Please participate and vote. This will be the only method for casting your ballot. If you know of another member that didn't get credentials to vote, please tell them to contact: negotiations.elections@bcgeu.ca and we will be able to assist them there.