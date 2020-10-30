 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  1. BCGEU News
  2. LifeLabs in Area 02, Area 03 and Area 04 - Elections for Bargaining Committee – Voting Extended - BCGEU

LifeLabs in Area 02, Area 03 and Area 04 - Elections for Bargaining Committee – Voting Extended - BCGEU

Published on October 30, 2020

A number of members have reported that they haven't received their voting credentials by email and as a result, the voting period has been extended by seven days:

Deadline to cast your ballot is 12 noon on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020. 

If you did not receive an email on October 14th, with a link to vote online and a passcode, you may have an outdated email address on file with the Union, you may have turned off the email notification or you may have been restricted by a firewall. The email was sent to you from Simply Voting.

Please participate and vote. This will be the only method for casting your ballot. If you know of another member that didn't get credentials to vote, please tell them to contact: negotiations.elections@bcgeu.ca and we will be able to assist them there.

Nominated for election:

Area 02 - Kristie CaranoDanieka Holme
Area 03Caly On; Maryam Baghalha; Alicia Rykenhuizen
Area 04Schuyler Wilton; Rosario Viray

*Click each candidate's name to read their biography.

In solidarity,
Linsay Buss
Staff Representative - Negotiations 

Download PDF of notice here.



UWU/MoveUP