We met with LifeLabs for three days of bargaining this week and were disappointed by their lack of preparation. We were expecting a comprehensive package in response to our monetary proposals, but they are still calculating the costs and did not have the data back in time for our negotiations.



The employer presented data on sick leave and overtime costs for the first nine months of the year, at over $5 million dollars. During the same time period, Quest Diagnostics reported net revenue of over $649 million dollars.



Earlier in the week, we discussed what essential services levels would be during potential job action. We are quite far apart on what is considered essential services-which is defined as a threat to health, safety and welfare in the province of BC. Our disagreement is based on scope and magnitude. We applied to the Labour Relations Board for a mediator to help us come to an agreement in a timely way.



Our next bargaining dates with the employer are during the week of November 5th - 8th to receive their full comprehensive package in response to ours. We'll keep you updated.



In solidarity,



Your Bargaining Committee



Mandy DeFields, Area 01, Chair

Kelly Jeffs, Area 02

Maryam Baghalha, Area 03

Tony Ly, Area 04

Rosario Viray, Area 03/04

Wendy Cummer, Area 05, 09, 11

Linsay Buss, BCGEU Staff Representative









