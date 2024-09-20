Due to ongoing labour disputes at LifeLabs locations in Ontario, the employer opted to cancel our September 17th to 20th bargaining dates.

Your bargaining committee used the time instead to continue working on our outstanding non-monetary proposals and on fortifying our monetary demands. We hope to table these demands with the employer the next time we meet.

We also worked on our essential services planning to prepare for the potential of strike action. Again, this is a standard part of the bargaining process.

Thank you to the members in Specimen Management who brought to our attention the fact that the employer has been holding huddles and individual meetings with you regarding the implementation of an extended shift. This employer proposal is currently under discussion in negotiations, and this action by management is under investigation.

As always, we encourage members to bring forward any and all concerns to your union-appointed Workplace Leaders or directly to your Bargaining Committee.

We are next scheduled to meet with the employer the week of October 15th and will have more updates to share following that session.

In solidarity,

Your LifeLabs Bargaining Committee

Mandy De Fields, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Kelly Jeffs, Bargaining Committee Vice-Chairperson

Maryam Baghalha, Bargaining Committee member

Tony Ly, Bargaining Committee member

Rosario Viray, Bargaining Committee member

Wendy Cummer, Bargaining Committee member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP