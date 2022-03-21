We are pleased to report that the Pension Plan Trustees approved the application made by LifeLabs for the BC Target Benefit Pension Plan. Effective May 14, 2022, all future new hires at LifeLabs will be enrolled in the BCTBP, when eligible.



Members enrolled in the current retirement savings plan will have six months, or until November 2022, to choose whether they want to join the Union's BCTBPP pension plan or stay with the current retirement savings plan.



We will be sending you information relating to the BC Target Benefit Pension Plan, so that you can make an informed decision. Please take the time to read the information and ask any questions you might have. Contact info for a BCGEU Staff Representative, who specializes in pensions, will be included in the package.



We are still waiting for the employer to provide the necessary member contact data, so we don't yet have a date for when the information will be sent out. You will still have lots of time for consideration before the November 2022 target date. Thank you for your patience during this lengthy process.



In solidarity,



Linsay Buss

Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP