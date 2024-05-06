Click here to find info on COVID-19

Lifelabs members - LTD survey for bargaining - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on May 06, 2024

As bargaining continues, members are raising concerns about our Long Term Disability (more often known as LTD) premiums. We are bringing forward a proposal to the employer to address the premiums, but we need to know how important this issue is to you. 

Please fill out our survey by May 20, 2024 – it just takes 1 minute to complete:

Click here to fill out the survey now

For more bargaining information, click here to check out the new bargaining hub. And as always, if a member at your worksite didn't receive this email, please ask them to take the survey and then visit my.bcgeu.ca to sign up for an account and update their contact information. 

In solidarity, 

Your LifeLabs Bargaining Committee 

Mandy DeFields, Bargaining Committee Chairperson 
Kelly Jeffs, Bargaining Committee member 
Maryam Baghalha, Bargaining Committee member 
Tony Ly, Bargaining Committee member 
Rosario Viray, Bargaining Committee member 
Wendy Cummer, Bargaining Committee member 
Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations 



