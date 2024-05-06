As bargaining continues, members are raising concerns about our Long Term Disability (more often known as LTD) premiums. We are bringing forward a proposal to the employer to address the premiums, but we need to know how important this issue is to you.

Please fill out our survey by May 20, 2024 – it just takes 1 minute to complete:

Click here to fill out the survey now.

For more bargaining information, click here to check out the new bargaining hub. And as always, if a member at your worksite didn't receive this email, please ask them to take the survey and then visit my.bcgeu.ca to sign up for an account and update their contact information.

In solidarity,

Your LifeLabs Bargaining Committee

Mandy DeFields, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Kelly Jeffs, Bargaining Committee member

Maryam Baghalha, Bargaining Committee member

Tony Ly, Bargaining Committee member

Rosario Viray, Bargaining Committee member

Wendy Cummer, Bargaining Committee member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations





