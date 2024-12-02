After four days and long hours of mediation with mediator Mark Brown last week (November 26 –29), talks with LifeLabs broke off Friday night.



The gaps between our respective proposals are still too far apart on the financials, including wages, benefits and shift differentials.





The employer is also asking for sick pay concessions, there is no resolution on the LTD premiums, and forced overtime and workload issues are still unresolved.





The Bargaining Committee and union leadership are now working together to develop a strategic plan for next steps.





We also still need to reach a settlement with LifeLabs on an Essential Services agreement and we'll meet with Labour Relations Board (LRB) mediator Christina Bains on December 11 to continue this process. If needed, we are also looking at dates in January.





Please watch for another update after December 11. Thank you all for your words of encouragement and solidarity as we fight for a fair contract for our hardworking membership.



In solidarity,





Your LifeLabs Bargaining Committee

Mandy De Fields, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Kelly Jeffs, Bargaining Committee Vice-Chairperson

Maryam Baghalha, Bargaining Committee member

Tony Ly, Bargaining Committee member

Rosario Viray, Bargaining Committee member

Wendy Cummer, Bargaining Committee member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP