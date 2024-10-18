This week our committee met again with the employer for three days of bargaining, October 16 - 18 in Langley.

On Wednesday we continued with non-monetary items and in total we have agreed to over 50 changes, many of which were housekeeping. Today we tabled our monetary package. This addressed wage increases and a market adjustment, shift differentials, benefits and LTD premiums, mileage allowances and improvements for temporary employees. We also tabled a number of proposals to address the issue of recruitment and retention, and we continued to work on issues related to work-life balance.

We are scheduled to meet again with the employer on October 23 - 25 to receive the employer's response to our economic demands – including our workload, overtime and scheduling proposals which they have not yet addressed.

On October 22nd, we will also meet to discuss essential service levels in preparation for potential job action.

As always, please reach out to your union-appointed Workplace Leaders or directly to your Bargaining Committee with any questions or concerns.

In solidarity,

Your LifeLabs Bargaining Committee

Mandy De Fields, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Kelly Jeffs, Bargaining Committee Vice-Chairperson

Maryam Baghalha, Bargaining Committee member

Tony Ly, Bargaining Committee member

Rosario Viray, Bargaining Committee member

Wendy Cummer, Bargaining Committee member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP