Members working at Lifelabs,

We want to thank you for your patience as we continue to wait for the mediator's recommendations that will make up our new collective agreement.

We know you are eager to see the details of our settlement and to see a resolution to this round of bargaining after a long strike – we share those feelings! While this process is taking longer than expected, things are moving along and will be completed soon.

When we get the recommendations, we'll work quickly to develop a comprehensive report with all the changes we negotiated, and the issues that the mediator decided on. This will be sent to you promptly via email, and townhalls will be arranged shortly after.

Again, thank you for your patience and we will be back in touch as soon as possible.

In solidarity,

Your LifeLabs Bargaining Committee

Mandy De Fields, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Kelly Jeffs, Bargaining Committee Vice-Chairperson

Maryam Baghalha, Bargaining Committee member

Tony Ly, Bargaining Committee member

Rosario Viray, Bargaining Committee member

Wendy Cummer, Bargaining Committee member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP