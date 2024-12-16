Your Bargaining Committee and the employer met with Mediator Mark Brown, November 26 – 29. Progress was made with some outstanding non-monetary items, but at the end of the four days, the following priority issues remain unresolved:





No wage parity with same jobs in the public sector

with same jobs in the public sector 20% reduction in sick pay tied to the wage increase for laboratory assistants

tied to the wage increase for laboratory assistants No parity for shift premiums

Mileage increases not at prescribed CRA levels

No benefit improvements other than expanding the list of current mental health professionals and adding access to inpatient addiction treatment (rehabilitation program)

other than expanding the list of current mental health professionals and adding access to inpatient addiction treatment (rehabilitation program) No relief from paying 100% LTD premiums

No agreement to fixed shift schedules

No resolution to workload problems and forced overtime in the PSCs

Your Bargaining Committee cannot recommend settlement on the employer's miserable offer. We deserve more. Our employer has a lot more to share.



Our aim remains focused on securing a fair and reasonable settlement, but you have given us a 98.2% strike vote and we are not afraid to use it! First, we must reach agreement on essential services.

Essential Services mediation at the Labour Relations Board continued on December 11 in preparation for job action. A settlement has not been reached between the parties and further dates with the mediator have been scheduled for January 15 – 17, 2025.



In solidarity,



Your LifeLabs Bargaining Committee



Mandy De Fields, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Kelly Jeffs, Bargaining Committee Vice-Chairperson

Maryam Baghalha, Bargaining Committee member

Tony Ly, Bargaining Committee member

Rosario Viray, Bargaining Committee member

Wendy Cummer, Bargaining Committee member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations