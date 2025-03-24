The pressure is working. LifeLabs is resorting to desperate tactics to try to divide us.



Instead of inviting us back to the table with a better offer, LifeLabs is using a common employer tactic trying to bargain through bulletins hoping that we will accept less. We're not falling for it, and we know you aren't either. There is too much at stake.



The general wage increase that LifeLabs is offering is not good enough.



After years of seeing our purchasing power eroded, we need to catch up and keep up. We are out on the lines with you, and we know you are facing the same affordability challenges that we are. We can't afford to take the employer's current offer-especially now that workers in the hospitals are at the bargaining table and are likely to get wage increases that will bring them even further ahead of us.



65% of you told us that working at LifeLabs has made you severely ill or will make you severely ill within the next two years. It would be irresponsible of us to accept an offer that includes such a significant decrease to illness and injury benefits. The one-time lump sum payment of $2,500 doesn't even come close to recovering what you stand to lose every time you are injured or ill and need to take time off work. By our calculations, a decrease from 90% to 70% in wage recovery would lose you between $4,500 - $8,500 per six-month leave depending on your classification. That loss grows as our wages increase.



With unsurprising hypocrisy, the employer even brags about offering coverage for inpatient substance use disorder treatment and then tries to decrease sick pay should you need it. None of us wants to think about getting injured or too sick to work, but it could happen to anyone at any time and the bills still need to be paid.



You told us that benefits are one of your top priorities. With the physical demands of our jobs, physiotherapy, massage, and chiropractic benefits can make a huge difference in our quality of life. But LifeLabs offers us no increases to these benefits or to dental and vision care.



What LifeLabs leaves out of their bulletins is that they have not offered us anything to address workload. We can't go on like this. We are dropping like flies under the constant pressure. Even after we presented a full report on the impacts of unmanageable workload on workers and patients, LifeLabs turned down every one of our workload proposals and refused to come up with their own solutions. They have to do better.



You elected us as your bargaining committee to negotiate on your behalf. We take our commitment to you seriously. You have entrusted us to meet the employer at the table, exchange proposals, and settle on the best deal we can get that meets the needs you have identified for us. The deal the employer is offering isn't good enough and we need to keep up the fight. We have been very clear with LifeLabs that we will go back to the table when they are ready to improve their offer. To go back without assurance of improvements or to take their bait and bargain through bulletins would signal weakness and we can't afford to show any cracks in our resolve as we face a giant American company.



That's why we are ramping up our campaign. You're going to see even more from our union about Quest and how they don't deserve Canadian tax dollars if they can't treat us with respect and stop trying to maximize profit at the expense of workers and patient care.



Thank you again for the amazing strength and unity you have shown to us and to each other.



In solidarity,





Your LifeLabs Bargaining Committee





Mandy De Fields, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Kelly Jeffs, Bargaining Committee Vice-Chairperson

Maryam Baghalha, Bargaining Committee member

Tony Ly, Bargaining Committee member

Rosario Viray, Bargaining Committee member

Wendy Cummer, Bargaining Committee member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP