LifeLabs Special Meeting for BCGEU Techs/Molecular Members - BCGEU

Published on May 19, 2021

Your Bargaining Committee has scheduled a Special Meeting for all LifeLabs Techs/Molecular as follows:

Date: Thursday, May 20th, 2021
Time: 8:00 pm – 9:00 pm 

Please join the Microsoft Teams meeting here:

Microsoft Teams meeting
Check your email or speak with a member of your
Bargaining Committee for meeting participation details.

Please check with your co-workers to make sure they received this message. If you or your co-worker did not receive the invite, please contact [email protected] by 12:00 noon on Thursday, May 20th to submit your current home email and to be added to the meeting update.

This is your chance to speak directly with your Bargaining Committee about issues specific to Techs/Molecular Members. Please try to join us at the meeting.

In solidarity,

Mandy DeFields, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Kristi Carano, Bargaining Committee Member
Maryam Baghalha, Bargaining Committee Member
Rosario Viray, Bargaining Committee Member
Wendy Cummer, Bargaining Committee Member
Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations

