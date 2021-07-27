Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan. Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan. The updated Safety Plan will be posted here once it is available.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS (Updated Jun 28):
Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan.
Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan. The updated Safety Plan will be posted here once it is available.
CASTLEGAR OFFICE CLOSURE (Jul 20):
The Castlegar office is currently closed, as a result of a safety precaution, until further notice. Staff continue to work from home. For assistance, please contact the area office.
LifeLabs members working in Courier positions - Special Meeting for BCGEU Couriers - BCGEU
Published on July 27, 2021
Your Bargaining Committee has scheduled a Special Meeting for all LifeLabs Couriers as follows:
Date: Thursday, July 29th, 2021
Time: 8:00 pm
Please join the Microsoft Teams meeting here:
Microsoft Teams meeting
Check your email or speak with a member of your
Bargaining Committee for meeting participation details.
Please check with your co-workers to make sure they received this message. If you or your co-worker did not receive the invite, please contact [email protected]by 12:00 noon on Thursday, July 29th to submit your current home email and to be added to the meeting update.
Your Bargaining Committee would like to speak with you directly about some bargaining issues specific to Couriers. Please try to join us at the meeting.