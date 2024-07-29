There will be two special membership meetings on Thursday, August 1st to discuss bargaining issues specific to members working in positions as Couriers, or in LTA positions in Specimen Management at the Victoria Research Laboratory, the Burnaby Research Laboratory, and the Surrey Research Laboratory.

Please see a member of your bargaining committee for the Meeting Link

As bargaining continues, we have some issues we are discussing with the employer involving the specific classifications noted above. We would like to get your input on these bargaining issues.

Please make every effort to attend one of these special meetings.

If you work in other classifications at LifeLabs, please watch for further updates. Our next scheduled meetings with the employer are set for August 13th – 16th in Langley.

To help ensure you receive a copy of future bargaining updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.

In solidarity,

Mandy DeFields, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Kelly Jeffs, Bargaining Committee member

Maryam Baghalha, Bargaining Committee member

Tony Ly, Bargaining Committee member

Rosario Viray, Bargaining Committee member

Wendy Cummer, Bargaining Committee member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations

Download PDF of bulletin here



