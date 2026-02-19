Thanks to everyone that attended the zoom meeting on February 12, 2026. The following action items were discussed at the meeting:

Classifications Concerns:

If you have concerns with your new job description and the corresponding classification of your position, please send the following information to [email protected]

Your job title

A copy of your job description (old and new) if you have them

The duties that were removed from your new job description

Clarification on whether those duties are a continued expectation of your job

The Union's classification representative will connect with you directly to discuss your concerns. To ensure a timely resolve to classification matters, please ensure you submit the above information no later than end of day Monday March 2nd .

Supervision:

If you are in a Supervisory role and you are supervising employees who have been placed at a higher benchmark than you, please reach out to your worksite Steward and your Local Chair for assistance in resolving this matter as it does not pertain to the Classifications process.

General Issues:

The Union has scheduled a meeting for the first week of March with your employer to discuss the following:

Your seniority;

Your vacation carryover and your vacation entitlement based on your seniority;

Your sick leave carryover and your sick leave bank; and

Placement on the wage grid

The Union will provide further updates after that meeting.

To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

In solidarity,

Amrita Sanford – Staff Representative, Negotiations

Katie Smith – Staff Representative, Negotiations

Chad McQuarrie – Director, Victoria Area Office

Scott De Long – Component 8 Vice-President

Charmaine Fines – Component 8 Treasurer

