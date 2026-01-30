Thank you all for your patience as the Union, HEABC and your LIFT Employer finalize the three Inclusion Agreements for your worksite. You can find them linked below:

Regardless of which agreement you are matched to, you are a BCGEU member.

HEABC requested in advance of the sending the signed Inclusion Agreements to your Health Care Benefit Trust that they waive your pre-enrolment so you may access your extended benefits. Since then, HEABC has also sent the signed Inclusion Agreements to your Health Care Benefit Trust. We will send a communication to the membership once we have confirmation that you have full access to your benefits. In the meantime, should you incur any costs, please keep your receipts so that you can submit them in the future for reimbursement.

Your Local Area Office Staff Representative, in conjunction with your Local Chair, will be scheduling an in person meeting to go over any and all questions you may have about the Inclusion Agreements and your new Collective Agreements. In addition, the Negotiations department will be scheduling a Zoom meeting to go over the Classification Process and share with you where things are at and how one can challenge a classification decision once it has been reached.

Please know, the BCGEU has not reached an agreement on your classifications and is currently in the process of reviewing the classification matches made by HEABC.

In solidarity,

Katie Smith

Staff Representative, Negotiations



