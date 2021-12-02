Please be advised that members below have been elected as stewards as follows:
DAYS AFTERNOONS GRAVEYARDS
Tyson McKrae Orson Choy Randy Gill
David Kirkwood Keith Stone Craig Scott
Carlton Edwards Harbinder Singh Gil Patrick Mesa
Jagdip Bariana Andrew Anderson Abby Cabansag
We would like to thank everyone who participated in the process.
Congratulations and welcome.
In solidarity
Keith Stone Erik Hoibak
L503 Chair Staff Representative
