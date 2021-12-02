Click here to find info on COVID-19

Liquor Distribution Branch – Delta Warehouse - Steward Election Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on December 16, 2021

Please be advised that members below have been elected as stewards as follows:

DAYS AFTERNOONS  GRAVEYARDS
Tyson McKrae Orson Choy Randy Gill
David Kirkwood Keith Stone Craig Scott
Carlton Edwards Harbinder Singh Gil Patrick Mesa
Jagdip Bariana Andrew Anderson Abby Cabansag


We would like to thank everyone who participated in the process.

Congratulations and welcome.


In solidarity


Keith Stone Erik Hoibak
L503 Chair Staff Representative

