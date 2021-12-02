Please be advised that members below have been elected as stewards as follows:



DAYS AFTERNOONS GRAVEYARDS

Tyson McKrae Orson Choy Randy Gill

David Kirkwood Keith Stone Craig Scott

Carlton Edwards Harbinder Singh Gil Patrick Mesa

Jagdip Bariana Andrew Anderson Abby Cabansag





We would like to thank everyone who participated in the process.



Congratulations and welcome.





In solidarity





Keith Stone Erik Hoibak

L503 Chair Staff Representative



UWU/MoveUP