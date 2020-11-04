Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On July 20th, the BCGEU re-opened our offices to staff under new, enhanced safety protocols.
We are now ready to start re-opening offices to members. Starting Monday, September 28, 2020, members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only. The activities of the BCGEU must be guided by in-person meetings principles. Members will be
required to complete and return a declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read, understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS (Updated Sept. 24): Starting Monday, September 28, 2020 members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only.
Click here to read more.
Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On July 20th, the BCGEU re-opened our offices to staff under new, enhanced safety protocols.
We are now ready to start re-opening offices to members. Starting Monday, September 28, 2020, members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only. The activities of the BCGEU must be guided by in-person meetings principles. Members will be
required to complete and return a declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read, understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
Liquor Distribution Branch Located at 8904 152 Street in Surrey (Fleetwood Store) - Steward nominations - BCGEU
Liquor Distribution Branch Located at 8904 152 Street in Surrey (Fleetwood Store) - Steward nominations - BCGEU
Published on November 04, 2020
Nominations are now open for two stewards at the Fleetwood Liquor Distribution Branch located at 8904 152 Street in Surrey.
The union will train new stewards.
If you wish to know more about the roles and responsibilities of the steward, please contact our office.
The deadline for nominations is November 13, 2020 by 5:00 pm
The nomination form (attached) must be used. The deadline for submission is to the area office by fax (604.882.5032), email (area04@bcgeu.ca), or mail drop box at the Fraser Valley area office at 8555 198A Street, Langley, V2Y 0A9, no later than November 13, 2020 by 5:00 pm. If you have difficulty providing a signed nomination form, please contact area04@bcgeu.ca and we will assist you.
If we have more than two nominations, an election will occur. Candidates may submit one page of information (8.5 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.