As you are likely aware, the new Nanaimo Correctional Centre recently opened near Brannen Lake, beside the old facility which is set to be torn down. Nearly 100 BCGEU members are working at the new centre.



BCGEU Component 1 VP Dean Purdy toured the new centre last week and spoke with CBC's Jason D'Souza about his impressions. Dean provided several updates and shared some feedback he has heard from members who work there. Specific topics discussed during the interview included the benefits of the new facility for both inmates and staff, potential health and safety concerns, the advantages of having a 12-room unit for short-term custody for women, the possibilities of contraband being smuggled into the facility and more.

