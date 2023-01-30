To: All BCGEU Members at Living Well Home Care Services

Re: Bargaining Committee Nominations – Three (3) Positions

Your collective agreement expires on March 31, 2023, and we are preparing for the upcoming round of collective bargaining.



Your Union needs your help and participation in the preparations and bargaining process. The first step is to elect a union bargaining committee which will negotiate the new collective agreement with the Employer's bargaining committee.



The positions available are:

Bargaining committee chairperson – one (1) position

Bargaining committee member – two (2) positions



Your Union will provide training to the bargaining committee, and committee members will work directly with the BCGEU Staff Representative during negotiations.



Attached to this notice are two nomination forms, one for the Chairperson and one for Bargaining Committee Member. To nominate yourself or another member, please complete and return the attached nomination forms to the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office - Attention: Larisa Mills no later than Midnight on March 31, 2023. If there are more nominations than positions available, the Union will conduct an election.

BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office

Suite #130-2920 Virtual Way

Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4

Fax: 604.215.1410

Email: [email protected]





In Solidarity,



Larisa Mills, Staff Representative



